LMI Selected to Support Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense

LMI has been selected to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Logistics and Medical business area. This three-year task order was awarded under the Joint Enterprise-OMNIBUS Program, Engineering, and Technical Support (JE-OPETS) contract vehicle.

Since 2019, LMI has provided the JPEO-CBRND Logistics and Medical component with technical, scientific, and lifecycle management advisement for much needed FDA-approved therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics to combat CBRND threats. With this new task order, LMI’s team of highly skilled bioengineers, scientists, clinical advisors, non-clinical advisors, regulatory affairs managers, quality assurance managers, process advisors, program logisticians, and fielding coordinators will continue supporting the JPEO-CBRND Medical Countermeasure development mission.

“We are thrilled to extend our support and expertise by facilitating the successful technology transition, engineering development, and manufacturing of medical products in support of the critical JPEO-CBRND mission,” stated Pete Pflugrath, LMI’s executive vice president of markets & growth. “We are proud to work alongside government leaders and product developers to ensure the most effective CBRND capabilities are developed, manufactured, and delivered to the Joint Forces at the right time.”

The JPEO-CBRND manages U.S. investments in CBRND equipment and medical countermeasures to support the Joint Force in developing and acquiring medical products to combat current and emerging threats.

