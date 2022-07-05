Lorraine Corcoran Named EVP of Corporate Communications at CACI as Jody Brown Retires

Lorraine Corcoran has joined Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, CACI International Inc. as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Corporate Communications. Corcoran succeeds Jody Brown, who retired from the company on June 30, 2022, after more than four decades of service.

“I want to thank Jody for her 41 years of dedicated leadership and innumerable contributions to CACI’s growth,” said President and CEO John Mengucci. “Throughout her career she worked tirelessly to develop and sustain CACI’s brand and stellar reputation. Her support has been invaluable to me and all of my predecessors and we wish her the best of luck in her retirement.”

In this position, Corcoran will lead the company’s internal and external communications functions and report directly to Mengucci.

Corcoran brings 25 years of extensive experience in marketing communications, branding, public relations, internal communications and corporate social responsibility. She most recently served as Vice President of Corporate and Marketing Communications at Perspecta Inc. where she successfully created the company’s brand, launched it publicly in 2018, led all communications functions across multiple stakeholder groups and played a leading role in the sale of the business last year. She received industry recognition as Marketing Executive of the Year at 2019 Washington Exec Pinnacle Awards.

“Lorraine intrinsically understands our market, our customers and our mission,” said Mengucci. “She knows how to drive communications as a strategic business function and deliver internal and external programs that will support the achievement of our short- and long-term business objectives. I look forward to welcoming Lorraine and am confident that she will be an incredible asset to CACI’s leadership team.”

Prior to Perspecta, Corcoran held marketing and communications roles of increasing responsibility and scope since 2004 at government contracting firms in both the manufacturing and service sectors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University and an MBA from Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Read the announcement at CACI