Macfadden Awarded $177.5M Task Order on USAID Contract to Support Disaster Aid

Macfadden, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PAE, was awarded a task order on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity USAID Humanitarian Assistance Support Contract. The task order supports activities of USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and has a ceiling value of $177.5 million.

Macfadden will deliver administrative and operational services in support of BHA’s role as USAID’s lead federal coordinator for international disaster assistance by harnessing the expertise and capacities of other U.S. government entities to effectively respond to natural disasters and complex crises around the world.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the award builds on the company’s strategy of expanding its support for USAID’s humanitarian efforts.

“Macfadden has the skillset needed to coordinate critical resources across the U.S. government for USAID to quickly respond to crises across the globe,” Peiffer said. “We’re proud we have this opportunity to continue our long legacy of providing stability to partner nations.”

As the institutional support contractor to BHA, Macfadden will provide comprehensive support services including the administration of grants, cooperative and interagency agreements, the recruitment and administration of U.S. Personal Services Contracts, field and information support services, administrative support, staff training and support for capacity-building activities.

