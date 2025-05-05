64.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
GTSC Member NewsIndustry NewsLeadership/Management

Manish Malhotra, Unissant Chairman, to Receive Elite Titan Honor at 2025 Chamber Gala

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce is set to honor Manish Malhotra, Founder and Executive Chairman of Unissant, as the Elite Titan Awardee at the 2025 Jewels of Asia Chamber Awards Gala.

Under Manish’s leadership, Unissant has grown from a startup to an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and now a leading mid-tier GovCon firm. His mission-focused approach—using data and technology to support federal health and national security—has made a lasting impact on the industry.

A 2024 Engage Federal Health Honoree and Board Advisor to the Border Patrol Foundation, Manish is a respected voice in the federal space. His personal passions, including interior design, are reflected in Unissant’s culture and its Herndon headquarters.

When: May 21, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Click here for more details.

Previous article
University of Maryland Business School Offers Free AI Certificate, Tuition Discounts for Federal Workers
Next article
2025 National Fallen Fighters Memorial Candlelight Service Goes Live
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals