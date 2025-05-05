The Asian American Chamber of Commerce is set to honor Manish Malhotra, Founder and Executive Chairman of Unissant, as the Elite Titan Awardee at the 2025 Jewels of Asia Chamber Awards Gala.

Under Manish’s leadership, Unissant has grown from a startup to an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and now a leading mid-tier GovCon firm. His mission-focused approach—using data and technology to support federal health and national security—has made a lasting impact on the industry.

A 2024 Engage Federal Health Honoree and Board Advisor to the Border Patrol Foundation, Manish is a respected voice in the federal space. His personal passions, including interior design, are reflected in Unissant’s culture and its Herndon headquarters.

When: May 21, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

