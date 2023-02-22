ManTech Names Michael D. Ruppert as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ManTech has announced the appointment of Michael D. Ruppert as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO and President Matt Tait. Ruppert will be responsible for the company’s financial, treasury and corporate development functions including financial planning and analysis, accounting functions, treasury, cash management and acquisition strategy.

Ruppert joins ManTech from aerospace defense contractor Mercury Systems Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer responsible for financial and treasury functions as well as corporate development activities including strategy, planning and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

“With more than 20 years of experience in finance for private and public companies, Mike will provide strong leadership, expertise and insight to the role of CFO at ManTech,” said Tait. “As a strategic financial thinker with direct experience in supporting government customers, he is the perfect match for our company, and a welcome addition as we begin the next chapter of this great enterprise.”

“I am very excited to take on the CFO role at ManTech, a company that is a tech leader in the government space with its sophisticated technology solutions that transform the success of customers in the Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian Sectors,” said Ruppert.

Prior to Mercury Systems, Ruppert was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of RSPartners, LLC, a M&A advisory firm focused on aerospace and defense. Before that, he was Managing Director at UBS Securities leading the Defense and Government IT effort. Earlier in his career he also worked on aerospace and defense M&A at Lehman Brothers and Lazard Freres. He holds a BS degree in finance and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Virginia.

The CFO appointment is effective from Feb. 21, following the retirement of EVP and CFO Judith L. Bjornaas. During her more than 12-year career at ManTech, Bjornaas led every aspect of Finance including investor relations, financial analysis, planning and reporting, compliance, auditor relations, procurement – and approximately 20 strategic acquisitions – contributing to ManTech’s growth to a nearly $3 billion government services contractor with nearly 10,000 employees worldwide, and its successful acquisition by Carlyle Group.

“Judy’s significant contributions have firmly positioned ManTech for our next chapter of growth and success,” said Tait. “We are grateful for her dedication and wish her well in retirement.”

