ManTech Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle

ManTech International Corporation, a supplier to mission-critical national security programs, has announced that its stockholders have approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement entered into between the company and global investment firm Carlyle at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on September 7, 2022. As previously announced, under the terms of the transaction, ManTech stockholders will receive $96.00 per share in cash.

“We thank our stockholders for their strong support of this transaction,” said ManTech Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin M. Phillips. “We look forward to completing the transaction with Carlyle to deliver immediate and premium value to our stockholders, stronger outcomes for our customers and more opportunities for our employees.”

Over 99% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting were voted to adopt the Merger Agreement. ManTech will provide final vote results for the Special Meeting, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the proposed transaction remains subject to certain customary closing conditions. Pending satisfaction of such conditions, the transaction is expected to close during the week of September 12, 2022.

Read more at ManTech