ManTech to Acquire Definitive Logic

By Homeland Security Today

ManTech International Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Definitive Logic, a provider of digital transformation consulting and technology solutions to defense, homeland security and federal civilian agencies.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Definitive Logic leverages its more than 20 years of experience in providing advanced digital transformation services and technologies to drive successful mission outcomes with next generation innovation and technology. 

The acquisition will add more than 330 highly skilled and cleared employees to the ManTech team and expand ManTech’s suite of differentiated capability offerings in cloud, cyber, DevSecOps, data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and is expected to be completed by early fall.

