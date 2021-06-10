Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Kelly, Marine Safety Detachment Massena worked with a crewmember to get a sample of ballast water from the motor vessel Eider, in Montreal, June 3, 2008. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William B. Mitchell)

Marine Safety Center Issues Ballast Water Management System Type Approval Certificate to Evoqua Water Technologies Limited

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Center issued the 43rd U.S. Coast Guard Ballast Water Management System Type Approval Certificate to Evoqua Water Technologies Limited (UK) after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.

The treatment principle of the SeaCURE BWMS consists of filtration and electrolysis during uptake and neutralization at discharge. This approval covers 12 models with maximum treatment rated capacities between 500 m3/h and 6,000 m3/h.

A complete list of ballast water treatment systems that have been approved or have type approval applications currently under review can be found on the Marine Safety Center webpage at www.dco.uscg.mil/mscRedacted copies of all completed type approval certificates are also available.

Please see this blog post for the most recent information on BWM compliance date extensions.

