Matt Hayden Joins GDIT as VP of Cyber Client Engagement

Government Technology and Services Coalition member, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), which is a business unit of General Dynamics, has appointed Matt Hayden as vice president of cyber client engagement. As a senior cyber executive within GDIT’s Intelligence and Homeland Security division, he will be responsible for fostering trusted relationships with industry partners and key cyber executive government leadership, delivering cyber growth strategies, and advancing the company’s cyber thought leadership.

“Matt is a nationally-recognized expert in both cyber technology and policy and further deepens our cyber expertise within the intelligence and homeland security sector,” said Kelly Ferrell, GDIT senior vice president for Intelligence and Homeland Security. “His extensive background and knowledge of cybersecurity will play a critical role in helping our customers modernize their cyber defenses and enable their missions.”

Hayden has more than 20 years of experience in cyber technology and cyber policy. Previously, Hayden served as the assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He led the policy development for department-wide efforts to reduce national risks with a focus on critical infrastructure cybersecurity, federal network security and cyber-crime. Hayden’s efforts played a critical role in improving the security and strength of the global cyber ecosystem. Additionally, he served as an expert advisor on cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience issues to the undersecretary, secretary, and other high-level officials.

“As federal agencies adopt zero trust strategies and harden their cyber defenses, GDIT is focused on supporting customers with innovative solutions,” said Hayden. “I am looking forward to working alongside other GDIT cyber experts to help solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges.”

Prior to this role, Hayden served as senior advisor to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and deputy assistant secretary for the private sector within the Office of Partnership and Engagement at the DHS. In these roles, Hayden served as a senior leader of the department and as a voice for industry within government, advising on the impact of the policies, regulations, and processes on private sector companies. He also enhanced partnerships and strategic communications to help the public and private sectors jointly meet their shared responsibilities for protecting and strengthening the nation’s critical infrastructure against cyber and physical threats.

In March, Hayden joined the National Security Institute as a visiting fellow.

