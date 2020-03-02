MCI Launches Federal Services Division; Names Col. Michael Rutkowski EVP and Chief Business Development Officer

MCI is pleased to announce that, as of March 1, 2020, Colonel Michael Rutkowski will serve as the Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of the MCI Federal Services Division (MFS). On the heels of his recently completed tour with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), as the Secretary’s Senior Military Advisor and Deputy Director of the Electronic Healthcare Records Modernization, Rutkowski will expand MCI’s highly tech-enabled business services for clients of the United States’ federal defense and civilian agency.

Over the past 29 years, Rutkowski served in the United States Army as a highly decorated UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter pilot, an acquisition and contracting expert for the Department of Defense (DoD), and Senior Military Advisor to the VA. Throughout his impressive career, he has provided leadership in Army Aviation, the Joint Staff, and in modernizing healthcare.

“I’m extremely excited to be helping lead the MCI Federal Services Team,” Rutkowski said. “Throughout my career I’ve learned the value of bringing people and technology together to solve the government’s toughest initiatives and modernization challenges, whether in the air or on the ground. I look forward to working with our talented team and helping MFS’ clients take full advantage of the cutting-edge services and professional products MCI offers.”

“We thank Colonel Rutkowski for his impressive three decades of honorable military service. His reputation within the DoD and the VA as a proven performer and leader is exemplary and shows our deeply-rooted commitment towards hiring veterans and bringing best in class C-suite personnel like Colonel Rutkowski,” said Anthony Marlowe, CEO and Founder of MCI.

Mr. Marlowe added, “For two decades we have proven to be a leader in providing IT and BPO services to the commercial sector, and the time is right to expand further into the public sector. Many government agencies, either directly or via their prime contractors, need our suite of traditional and digital services. This is based on the evolution of the IT and business process services market, which sees continuous advancement at a robust pace to address an increasingly complex process environment. Changes in technology (such as digital/social, automation and analytics), regulations and polices, and growing expectations from customers and citizens are creating new opportunities and challenges for public sector buyers.”

To deliver on this new Federal Services Division, MCI’s President and CIO, Camilo Sandoval, believes the federal IT Services and BPO landscape is well-positioned to bridge legacy services with agile providers, like MCI. The latter can help optimize and leverage data and technology, adapt to change, automate processes (including redesigning), improve competitive advantage, and identify sustainable growth opportunities among federal customers.

“These are exciting times for MCI, as we leverage our successful commercial practices into the federal market. I couldn’t be happier with our continued growth and commitment to excellence in everything we do, and this is another example of the value MCI brings to the entire marketplace.”

Sandoval added, “I am very happy to have Colonel Rutkowski’s expertise to assist me in leading our newest division – MCI Federal Services – and we thank him for his distinguished and honorable service to our great nation. First and foremost, Mike is a proven leader. His program management background is second-to-none, operating at the highest levels inside two of the largest federal agencies in DoD and VA, with distinction and honor.”

