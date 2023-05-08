59.1 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 8, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

MetaPhase Welcomes Carrie Kramer and Shannon Staples

By Homeland Security Today
Carrie Kramer (via LinkedIn)

MetaPhase Consulting (MPC) has welcomed Carrie Kramer as its new Vice President for the Civilian and International Market.

Carrie was formerly an Area Vice President at Salesforce and has held positions at companies including Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI and QinetiQ in a career spanning more than 25 years across the Federal landscape. In addition to leading delivery for numerous enterprise modernization and digital transformation programs, Carrie has expertise in creating and executing account growth strategy aligned with sustainable growth.

Carrie is serving as the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) Industry Vice-Chair for the Partner’s Program Class of 2023. She is proud to represent MPC in this role and is excited to engage with the program participants as well as with her fellow Partner’s leadership team.

MPC also welcomes Shannon Staples, who joins as a Manager. Shannon was formerly Executive Director at the national non-profit Border Patrol Foundation from 2016 until July 2020. Earlier in her career, Shannon was a law enforcement agent for Border Patrol, assigned to the Casa Grande sector.

Previous articleJFK Lead TSO Goes Above and Beyond to Make a Traveler’s Day
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals