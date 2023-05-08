MetaPhase Welcomes Carrie Kramer and Shannon Staples

MetaPhase Consulting (MPC) has welcomed Carrie Kramer as its new Vice President for the Civilian and International Market.

Carrie was formerly an Area Vice President at Salesforce and has held positions at companies including Booz Allen Hamilton, CGI and QinetiQ in a career spanning more than 25 years across the Federal landscape. In addition to leading delivery for numerous enterprise modernization and digital transformation programs, Carrie has expertise in creating and executing account growth strategy aligned with sustainable growth.

Carrie is serving as the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) Industry Vice-Chair for the Partner’s Program Class of 2023. She is proud to represent MPC in this role and is excited to engage with the program participants as well as with her fellow Partner’s leadership team.

MPC also welcomes Shannon Staples, who joins as a Manager. Shannon was formerly Executive Director at the national non-profit Border Patrol Foundation from 2016 until July 2020. Earlier in her career, Shannon was a law enforcement agent for Border Patrol, assigned to the Casa Grande sector.