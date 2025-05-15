The Metropolitan “Metro” Fire Chiefs Association, a section of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), recently held its 2025 annual meeting in Horry County, South Carolina, according to a press release. Over 160 Metro chiefs from the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Ecuador, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, South Africa, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Mexico attended the event.

The conference featured high-level discussions on leadership, fire risk intelligence, wildfire response, urban operational challenges, lithium-ion hazards, firefighter health and safety, and the future of protective equipment. The keynote address and panels included international updates, major incident case studies, and cutting-edge research on firefighter wellness, cardiovascular health, fatigue management, and behavioral health. The agenda also highlighted the latest from NFPA, IAFC, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), and international fire service organizations, while fostering collaboration across disciplines and borders to enhance resilience, safety, and innovation in the global fire service.

A highlight of the business sessions was the passing of a resolution endorsing the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act (H.R. 842) and (S. 339), which authorize coverage of multi-cancer early detection blood-based screening tests for firefighters.

International cooperation was also present at the conference. Metro Chiefs President Ernest Malone signed a Memoranda of Understanding with Commissioner Gavin Freeman of the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council and Chief Dino Padayachee of the South African Emergency Services Institute (SAESI). Additionally, New Metro President John Butler signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chief David A. Moore, Jr., founder of the African Fire Mission. All MOUs seek to facilitate the exchange of experience and information in leadership, training, and education, risk inventories, disaster relief, and related services.

The Metro Chiefs also honored several individuals for their contributions to the fire service:

Chief John Donnelly of the District of Columbia Fire and EMS was named Fire Chief of the Year.

Chief Otto Drozd III (retired) of the El Paso Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue Department, and Seminole County Fire Department, received the Russell E. Sanders Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority received the Metro President’s Award.

Chief David Downey (retired) of Miami Dade Fire Rescue, Chief Alec Oughton, of Aurora Fire Rescue, and Chief Chuck Ryan, of the Tucson Fire Department, received Metro Accommodations.

Dr. Brittany Hollerbach was named the first-ever Early Career Fire Service Research Award Scholar. This new award is a partnership between the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, International Fire Service Journal of Leadership and Management, Fire Protection Publications, and the International Fire Service Training Association. It was designed to recognize and encourage the next generation of research professionals dedicated to advancing evidence-based practices in fire and emergency services.

Several dignitaries spoke at the gathering, including NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley, IAFC President and Chair Chief Josh Waldo, and IAFF General President Edward A. Kelly. Other international fire service leaders were also present to address the membership.

In addition, at the annual meeting, the outgoing Metro Chiefs’ immediate past president, Chief Loy Senter, administered the oath of office to the new officers and board members:

Newly Elected Officers and Board Members:

President: Chief John Butler, Fairfax County, VA Fire Rescue Department

Vice President: Chief Trisha Wolford, Anne Arundel County, MD Fire Department

Secretary: Chief Steve Dongworth, Calgary, Alberta, CA Fire Department

Treasurer: Chief Chuck Ryan, Tucson, AZ Fire Department

New Board Members:

Board Member: Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee, WI Fire Department

Senior Board Member: Chief Keith Bryant (retired), Oklahoma City, OK Fire Department

Alternate Board Member: Chief Alec Oughton, Aurora, CO Fire Rescue Department

Immediate Past President: Chief Ernest Malone, Indianapolis, IN Fire Department

Special appreciation was given to Horry County Fire Chief Joey Tanner, his team, and the Metro loyal sponsors for their efforts in organizing the conference. The 2026 Metro Chiefs conference will be held June 7 to June 11, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will be hosted by Chief Aaron Lipski and the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association brings together fire chiefs from large metropolitan fire departments to share information and focus on major issues affecting policy changes in the U.S. and abroad. Its members are leaders of departments with a minimum staffing of 350 fully paid career firefighters.