Mia Lott Joins Steampunk to Support Homeland, Commerce and Justice Portfolio

Steampunk has announced that Mia Lott has joined the company’s Design & Strategy Practice and will be supporting Steampunk’s Homeland, Commerce, & Justice Portfolio.

Lott joins from Guidehouse where she was a strategy consultant, providing consultancy services to national security clients, specializing in design research and innovation strategy. Lott was previously a National Security Intern at Guidehouse and also held roles at Tribe Innovation, which she co-founded.

Lott graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts – international relations and affairs. She also holds a certificate in innovation strategy from Cornell University.