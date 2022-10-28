46.3 F
Mia Lott Joins Steampunk to Support Homeland, Commerce and Justice Portfolio

By Homeland Security Today
Steampunk photo of Mia Lott

Steampunk has announced that Mia Lott has joined the company’s Design & Strategy Practice and will be supporting Steampunk’s Homeland, Commerce, & Justice Portfolio.

Lott joins from Guidehouse where she was a strategy consultant, providing consultancy services to national security clients, specializing in design research and innovation strategy. Lott was previously a National Security Intern at Guidehouse and also held roles at Tribe Innovation, which she co-founded.

Lott graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts – international relations and affairs. She also holds a certificate in innovation strategy from Cornell University.

