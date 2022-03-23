Mission Critical Partners Announces Acquisition of RKV Technologies

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) today announced the acquisition of RKV Technologies (RKV), a firm with expertise in providing managed services to government organizations. The RKV acquisition enhances MCP’s commitment to supporting public-sector clients with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and vendor-independent services, with professional advisory and managed services including, but not limited to, data integration, network management, and cybersecurity.

Founded in 2008 with an office in Missouri’s state capital of Jefferson City, RKV serves state and local government agencies with staff augmentation, project management, database solutions, and information technology (IT) consulting services. The firm specializes in helping clients build and implement software solutions and integrate commercial off-the-shelf solutions. It can also augment client workforces with the highly specialized talent needed to transition successfully to a new IT solution.

“Talent shortages in the public sector are everywhere, particularly in technical positions. This comes at a time when government agencies are accelerating their pace of employing innovative technologies to transform their operations,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP president and chief executive officer. “The acquisition of RKV enhances our ability to help our clients continuously evolve while presenting new partnership opportunities for collaboratively filling the talent and skillset gaps.”

Since its founding, RKV has completed more than 1,000 projects nationwide, which have supported the transportation, social services, environmental, education, labor, and public safety sectors. The firm builds and delivers integrated systems and designs and integrates off-the-shelf solutions into client environments. Aligned with MCP’s lifecycle management services business, the acquisition enhances MCP’s ability to integrate and support complex systems, processes, and data to integrate workflows that break down siloes.

“With MCP’s reach of serving clients in nearly every large metropolitan area in the United States, RKV will accelerate our goal of helping our clients leverage digital technology to advance their missions,” said Bob Myers, RKV Technologies president and CEO. “Through our shared vision, experience, and highly specialized experts, we can help government agencies innovate to stay ahead of the expectations of the communities that they serve. This acquisition also offers our employees a highly diverse professional growth path.”

Today’s news follows a series of recent acquisitions that have strengthened MCP’s position as the largest professional and managed services provider that serves the public safety and public (i.e., government and justice) sectors with highly specialized talent and comprehensive services. Recently completed acquisitions include cybersecurity firm Secure Halo, justice consulting firm MTG Management Consultants, data integration services provider URL Integration, public safety consulting firm Black and Veatch Public Safety, and IT services provider Athena Advanced Networks.