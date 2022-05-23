Monkeypox Outbreaks Prompt Vaccine Order

Bavarian Nordic A/S has secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply its IMVANEX® smallpox vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox evolving during May 2022.

The first European case was confirmed on May 7, 2022, in an individual who returned from travel to Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Subsequently, more than 20 cases have been confirmed across Europe in England, Portugal and Spain with additional suspected cases currently being investigated. Evidence points to the fact that most of the infections have been acquired locally in these countries.

Bavarian Nordic’s smallpox vaccine is approved in the U.S. as JYNNEOS® and in Canada as IMVAMUNE®, both countries have the approval extended to cover monkeypox. The vaccine is approved in Europe as IMVANEX® for only the smallpox indication but has previously been provided for off-label use in response to monkeypox cases.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “While the full circumstances around the current monkeypox cases in Europe remain to be elucidated, the speed of which these have evolved, combined with the potential for infections beyond the initial case going undetected, calls for a rapid and coordinated approach by the health authorities, and we are pleased to assist in this emergency situation. Infection control has been a high priority for societies during COVID-19, and this situation is an unfortunate reminder that we cannot let our guard down, but must continue to build and strengthen our infectious disease preparedness to keep the world open.”

