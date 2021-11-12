Monster and Military.com Name Mantech as Best Employer for Veterans

Government Technology & Services Coalition mentor partner, ManTech International, has topped the list of Monster and Military.com’s best employers for veterans.

The list identifies 10 top veteran-friendly employers with strong track records of not only hiring but retaining veterans and military families, with employee retention critical to business success. ManTech has a great retention rate with 80% of 2020 veteran hires staying for longer than 12 months.

It is the third time ManTech has topped the list. The company offers various veteran support services. These include the Employee Resource Group for veterans and families. skills translators for civilian job equivalents, a veteran mentorship program, military certification transferability programs, partnerships with veteran and military family organizations, military-focused family leave programs, and paid time off for military duty for Guard members and reservists.

Veterans transition to civilian jobs at a rate of about 200,000 a year and bring with them high-demand skills, mission focus, and a level of commitment and dedication that employers are desperately seeking.

Read the full list at Monster