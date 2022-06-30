Moose Cree First Nation Signs Ground-Breaking RPAS Technical Skills Training Agreement with Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement on Monday, June 27, 2022 to provide ongoing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) technical skills training to Moose Cree First Nation members. The training activity will take place in the Moose Cree community and Volatus will mentor the nation in developing its critical skills and infrastructure for a robust RPAS business servicing the community.

“Working with Moose Cree First Nation to establish an in-community base of trained RPAS operators is a very important first step in forming a foundation for a successful RPAS business” stated Rob Walker, Volatus COO. “We envisage Moose Cree’s RPAS capability developing into future cargo delivery, hot spot fire mapping, ice flow surveillance, search and rescue activities, and various infrastructure inspection capabilities.”

Moose Cree Director of Economic Development, Stan Kapashesit stated: “We chose to work with Volatus and Indigenous Aerospace because of their broad knowledge base in all things RPAS. Their demonstrated expertise in pilot training, regulatory obligations and safety systems will prove invaluable as we look at our future growth into cargo operations, mapping, inspections, and search and rescue missions. We are proud to launch our RPAS initiative which will serve our community and build our knowledge and capacity to support growth and economic success.”