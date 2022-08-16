Motorola Solutions Acquires Barrett Communications

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, Motorola Solutions, has acquired Barrett Communications, a global provider of specialized radio communications for civil security, border security, coast guard and additional government and private sectors. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia.

Barrett Communications designs high frequency (HF) and very high frequency (VHF) mission-critical radio communications, complementary to Motorola Solutions’ existing radio portfolio. This technology is designed to enable critical communications in any location without the need for infrastructure, making it ideal for supporting security and peacekeeping operations, as well as humanitarian response efforts during natural disasters.

“Motorola Solutions and Barrett Communications are united in their purpose of delivering the vital communications that organizations around the world depend on to help further safety,” said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president, International Sales, Motorola Solutions. “Barrett brings us a new portfolio of communications capabilities beyond traditional land mobile radio, allowing us to support highly specialized operations.”

Andrew Burt, CEO, Barrett Communications said the company looks forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ portfolio, “extending critical voice communications to support essential operations, humanitarian work and disaster response and recovery.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

At the end of July, Barrett Communications announced that it had delivered HF radio communications to an undisclosed U.S. federal agency, in collaboration with Royal Communications Inc. Barrett said the agency had recently installed high power HF radio systems into all states and territories of the United States. The equipment provided by Barrett enhances the existing system, expanding it to cover all locations. The systems will be used to provide AES secure digital voice and data connectivity throughout the U.S. and its outlying territories.

Read the acquisition announcement at Motorola Solutions