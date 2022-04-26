Motorola Solutions Acquires Calipsa

Motorola Solutions has acquired Calipsa, Inc., a technology leader in cloud-native advanced video analytics based in London, U.K.

Calipsa’s scalable platform enables businesses to optimize security with AI-powered analytics that verify alarms, enable content-based searches, detect tampering and assess the health of cameras in real time.

Calipsa’s cloud-based technology allows customers to add AI to existing IP-based cameras without additional hardware, enabling new analytics capabilities on the millions of IP-based cameras already deployed.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

