Motorola Solutions Launches Mobile Broadband-Enabled Body-Worn Camera

Motorola Solutions has launched its next generation V700 body camera with mobile broadband capabilities.

The V700 integrates with Aware – a cloud-based platform that provides a common operating view – as well as the M500 in-car video system, APX® radios and Holster Aware sensors. This system of connected technologies offers command staff officer location and multiple points-of-view of an incident as it works to improve response and officer safety. For example, the APX radio’s fall detection feature will trigger the V700 to start recording if an officer is down or unresponsive, giving incident managers immediate awareness of the officer’s situation so that they can dispatch appropriate assistance.

To ensure a clear, accurate account of events, the V700’s precision high-definition sensor adjusts to low lighting. Its additional features are designed to maximize officers’ time in their communities, including a high-capacity, field-swappable battery that can record continuously for up to 14 hours, so that officers can capture video throughout their entire shift. With mobile broadband capabilities, officers do not need to return to base to upload time-sensitive evidence into VideoManager EL. Critical evidence can also be recovered after an incident – even if a recording wasn’t initiated – through the camera’s Record-After-The-Fact® feature, and AI can be applied during evidence analysis to transcribe footage for a clear record of events.

The V700 is now available for order in North America.

Motorola Solutions is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

