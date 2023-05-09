62.5 F
Motorola Solutions to Maintain and Enhance Portugal’s Public Safety Communications Network

By Homeland Security Today
(Motorola Solutions)

Motorola Solutions has been awarded a five-year contract by the Portuguese Ministry of the Internal Administration to maintain and enhance the country’s mission-critical public safety communications network. This agreement enables 180 public safety agencies and 40,000 first responders including police, fire and medical services to benefit from the TETRA communications network.

Built and deployed by Motorola Solutions and operated by SIRESP (Sistema Integrado de Redes de Emergência e Segurança de Portugal), the digital radio network continues to provide vital communications to public safety organizations in Portugal during day-to-day operations as well as during emergencies, such as wildfires, floods and associated rescue missions.

Motorola Solutions will deliver a comprehensive suite of public safety services for SIRESP, including 24×7 local support and technical consultancy services, helping to keep technology up-to-date, secure and performing reliably in any situation or emergency.

Motorola Solutions is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

