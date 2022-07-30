73.7 F
N2MIS Wins $592M Protective Services Contract at Los Alamos National Laboratory

By Homeland Security Today
Los Alamos National Laboratory (Energy Department photo)

Constellis joint venture Northern New Mexico Integrated Security (N2MIS) has been awarded a $592 million five-year contract for protective services. N2MIS was selected by Triad National Security, LLC (Triad), the Maintenance and Operations provider for the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Triad awarded the contract on July 13, 2022, and services will commence on October 1, 2022.

The N2MIS Joint Venture consists of Centerra Group, a Constellis company, and Tsay Construction and Services. N2MIS provides a highly experienced and qualified team, ensures continuity of service, and improves tribal participation and economic opportunities for Native Americans.

N2MIS will provide protective force and training at LANL, working with Triad to ensure mission success and protection of critical assets with strategic national importance. The new contract includes a five-year base with two one-year options, reaffirms long-term commitment, and maintains Constellis’ long-standing DOE portfolio.

