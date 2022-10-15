50.3 F
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to Hold Industry Strategy Summit 2022

It is vital that NGA and collaborators from industry, government, and academia have a shared understanding of what future capabilities are needed.

By Homeland Security Today
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis walks with the senior leaders of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency during a visit for a town hall in Springfield, Va., Aug. 2, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

Please join NGA executives VADM Trey Whitworth, Phil Chudoba, Kelly Pickering, Sue Pollmann, and others for the NGA Industry Strategy Summit 2022, being held virtually on October 25, 2022, starting at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Our nation faces national security challenges that are more dynamic and rapidly evolving than ever before. This requires NGA to re-think and re-tool its business models and technical approaches in order to meet the security needs of the nation. In that spirit, it is vital that NGA and collaborators from industry, government, and academia have a shared understanding of what future capabilities are needed and how NGA plans to build and acquire them.

This unclassified virtual Summit is designed to give members of industry, academia, non-profits and other government elements insight into NGA’s strategic thinking, and how the agency plans to develop its future operational environment – including the architectures and tools that support it. This level of strategic engagement is intended to further advance NGA’s ongoing dialog with these key constituents to advance the collective partnership and achieve NGA’s national security objectives.

