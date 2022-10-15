National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to Hold Industry Strategy Summit 2022

Please join NGA executives VADM Trey Whitworth, Phil Chudoba, Kelly Pickering, Sue Pollmann, and others for the NGA Industry Strategy Summit 2022, being held virtually on October 25, 2022, starting at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Register now:

https://ngaevents.webex.com/ngaevents/j.php?RGID=r326f7fd7f4ad4e0fabd60b1c785a73a9

Our nation faces national security challenges that are more dynamic and rapidly evolving than ever before. This requires NGA to re-think and re-tool its business models and technical approaches in order to meet the security needs of the nation. In that spirit, it is vital that NGA and collaborators from industry, government, and academia have a shared understanding of what future capabilities are needed and how NGA plans to build and acquire them.

This unclassified virtual Summit is designed to give members of industry, academia, non-profits and other government elements insight into NGA’s strategic thinking, and how the agency plans to develop its future operational environment – including the architectures and tools that support it. This level of strategic engagement is intended to further advance NGA’s ongoing dialog with these key constituents to advance the collective partnership and achieve NGA’s national security objectives.

