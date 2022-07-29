NBIS Industry Onboarding Regional Strategy Uses Incremental Approach

In preparation for onboarding the initial Industry Org and User Managers into the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS), please review the below information to learn more about the onboarding strategy and how you will be notified to begin onboarding.

NBIS onboarding for Industry will be incrementally rolled-out based on a facility’s regional designation as identified in National Industrial Security System (NISS). Using this incremental approach allows for an orderly flow to the onboarding process for Industry organizations. The regional order is as follows:

1. Western Region

2. Eastern Region

3. Central Region

4. NAESOC & HQ Region

5. Mid-Atlantic Region

We recognize some multi-facility organizations (MFOs) may have cleared facilities in multiple regions. If this is applicable to your organization, please refer to the Industry Onboarding Fact Sheet and Frequently Asked Questions located in the Resources tab of the NBIS Industry Onboarding website, https://www.dcsa.mil/is/nbis/onboarding/ind_onboarding/, for additional details.

Industry Organizations will receive notification no later than two weeks prior to the start of their designated region onboarding to NBIS and will include resources that will provide an introduction and overview of the process. Also, on the onboarding date, initial Industry participants will receive additional specifics and resources to guide starting the process.

As always, for additional information and updates on NBIS Industry Onboarding, please visit the NBIS Industry Onboarding website, https://www.dcsa.mil/is/nbis/onboarding/ind_onboarding/

