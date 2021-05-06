NEC Corporation of America Launches FOCI-Mitigated Subsidiary NEC National Security Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation of America, a leading technology integrator of advanced IT, networking, communications, and multimodal biometric solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newest company, NEC National Security Systems, Inc.

As a global leader in advanced technology solutions, the launch of the Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI)-mitigated subsidiary under an anticipated Special Security Agreement with the U.S. Government will allow NEC to provide its world-class innovations in a specialized manner to the United States government.

NSS currently offers integrated hardware and software solutions to support critical national security, intelligence, homeland defense, immigration, and law enforcement missions across the U.S. Federal Government.

The company’s main customers include the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Justice, and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

The NSS executive team is led by President Benji Hutchinson, an industry veteran and leader in biometrics and AI, and Patricia Ford, Facility Security Officer, who shall oversee compliance requirements for the company’s anticipated Top Secret Facility Clearance Level (FCL).

The NSS Board of directors is comprised of a distinguished group of executives who have deep experience in advance IT applications, experience in government procurement, and a strong understanding of the needs of federal agencies. These members include: Kay Kapoor, CEO of Arya-Technologies and former VP and COO of Lockheed Martin Corporation; Francis X Taylor, Principal at Cambridge Global Advisors, President and CEO of FXTaylor Associates, and former Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security; and Michael Vickers, former Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and former CIA Officer.

“Our team is honored to support the public servants that make up these critical agencies within the U.S. government,” said Mr. Hutchinson. “We are eager to open up new opportunities to provide technology solutions that will make a difference in their daily mission.”

From machine learning to computer vision, fiber optics to next-generation identity, NEC is a leading provider of the technologies that are changing the way the government does business. NEC NSS tools have a wide variety of applications in access control, scene processing, advanced analytics and border & transportation security, among others. Many of these offerings are in high demand in an increasingly touchless, post COVID-19 world that improve the customer and employee user experience, promote hygiene as well as cost-savings and efficiencies.

As a new company, NSS will inherit the NEC legacy of dedication to innovation and improvement. The NEC Corporation’s annual investments of more than $1.01 billion into research and development helps ensure NSS can provide the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision and identity technology.

