New Atlantic Strategic Partnership for Advanced All-Domain Resilient Operations Brings Together Nine Companies

Northrop Grumman Corporation and Airbus Defence and Space, together with seven industrial players, have established ASPAARO, the Atlantic Strategic Partnership for Advanced All-domain Resilient Operations. ASPAARO will bid to undertake the Risk Reduction and Feasibility Studies (RRFS) for the NATO Support and Procurement Agency as part of the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) program.

ASPAARO offers skills and capabilities to address the threats of today and tomorrow and will fulfil the Alliance’s requirements across all domains. ASPAARO will leverage its multi-domain concepts, advanced technologies and integrated designs to pave the way to a fully interoperable architecture between NATO nations while further driving innovation through combined access, investments and experience.

The feasibility studies are a key milestone in the AFSC program which aims to support NATO and NATO nations as they consider the Alliance’s future tactical surveillance, command and control capabilities after the current Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet reaches the end of its service life in 2035.

Following the delivery of a High-level Technical Concept in 2020 by three of the team members (Airbus, Lockheed Martin and MDA Ltd.), Airbus continues to support NATO in the concept stage of the AFSC program together with Northrop Grumman and a strong transatlantic team including Lockheed Martin (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K.), KONGSBERG (Norway), MDA (Canada), GMV (Spain), Exence (Poland) and IBM (U.S.).

A decision on the contract award for the Risk Reduction and Feasibility Studies for NATO AFSC is expected in 2022.

