A group of House Democrats led by Northern Virginia Rep. Don Beyer has introduced two pieces of legislation aimed at rehiring and protecting federal workers.

The first bill, the REHIRE Act, seeks to facilitate the rehiring of federal employees who were wrongfully terminated during the Trump Administration. The bill would extend hiring preferences to career federal employees who were involuntarily removed from their positions in the competitive service during that period.

The second bill, the PREP Act, aims to reform the probationary process for federal employees, impacting both new hires and those with new jobs or recent promotions.

Read the full story from ABC7 here.