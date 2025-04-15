New NASPO Partnership Aims to Hire Displaced Federal Workers in State, Local Governments

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) announced last Monday a new partnership with Civic Match by Work for America. As the federal government transitions between administrations, thousands of skilled professionals are seeking new opportunities, creating a unique chance to strengthen state and local government workforces with top talent. This partnership is an important milestone in raising awareness of public procurement careers and helping individuals find meaningful opportunities amidst career transition.

Civic Match by Work for America is a nonpartisan program dedicated to tackling the government staffing challenges in communities nationwide by connecting experienced federal workers and former campaign staff with jobs in state and local governments across the country. They’re working with governments across 170+ cities and 47 states to place candidates in roles that are vital to keeping communities strong.

By combining NASPO’s expertise in public procurement with Civic Match’s innovative talent-matching initiatives, this partnership will help state governments build a skilled, resilient workforce ready to meet the needs of today and the challenges of the future.

“For many years, recruiting and retaining top talent has been a top priority for our members. Through this collaboration, we aim to build a strong talent pipeline that enhances government services, expands opportunities, and better serves communities nationwide. We believe this free-to-use matching service is an excellent tool as we bring top-tier professionals into state and local procurement offices” said Daniel May, Director of Procurement Talent Development.

NASPO kicked off this collaboration on April 3, 2025, by supporting Civic Match’s virtual job fair, which connected finance and procurement professionals from federal and public sectors with hiring managers looking to strengthen state and local government teams. To build on this momentum, NASPO is planning future roundtable discussions with states and industry partners to encourage knowledge sharing and support pathways to rewarding roles in state and local procurement.