New NGA Campus Under Construction in St. Louis Reaches Enclosure Milestone

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency hit another milestone to completion of its new campus in St. Louis, known as Next NGA West, as it celebrated the main operation building’s enclosure Nov. 30.

With the enclosure of the building – the completion of the structural flooring, walls and ceilings – the building’s external shell is sealed, said Gene Morisani, the program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District. Now that the interior is protected from the elements, work such as painting, ceilings, lights and plumbing fixture installation can begin in the 700,000-square-foot main office building in preparation for NGA’s scheduled move-in in 2026, he said.

“This is an exciting phase of construction, when the building will really come together to create a flexible, collaborative work environment for NGA to achieve its mission,” Morisani said. “I’d also like to note the hard work and dedication of the McCarthy HITT construction team for getting us to this point. I am looking forward to seeing the building continue to progress as mechanical and electrical systems start up and finishes proceed.”

Josh Gaghen, project executive for McCarthy HITT, said that the enclosure of the main office building is a result of the hard work and cooperation of everyone involved with the project, from the Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NGA to the design-build team, which includes McCarthy Building Companies, HITT Contracting, Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Gensler and Akima.

“Since groundbreaking in 2019, the construction industry has been impacted by COVID-19, supply-chain issues and other challenges, but the commitment of everyone to remaining on-schedule and on-budget is a testament to everyone’s belief in the importance of the Next NGA project,” said Gaghen. “We’re looking forward to completing the next phase.”

Beyond the main operations building, other areas at the site continue to take shape, said Frank Cooper, NGA deputy program director for the Next NGA West project.

Cooper said workers are constructing the masonry columns and installing metal fence sections of the permanent security fence on the perimeter of the site, and workers have completed the pier footings that will support the covered walkways from the Visitor Control Center and parking garages to the main operation building’s front entrance and employee entrances. Additionally, Cooper said, new construction teams will be on the site early next year as the small business projects for the Access Control Points and Remote Inspection Facility get started. Cooper said progress around the site, powered by workers applying their specific trade skills, has been “relentless”. “Our NGA team appreciates the hard work being done by the entire construction team to create a facility that will help NGA succeed in its mission of keeping our nation secure,” Cooper said.