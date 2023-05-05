New Platform Will Make It Easier for Contractors to Manage GSA Advantage! Catalogs

The U.S. General Services Administration is piloting a modern web-based platform to give federal contractors quick and easy access to update their catalogs on GSA’s central purchasing website, GSA Advantage!.

The new FAS Catalog Platform (FCP) is designed to make it significantly simpler for Multiple Award Schedule contractors to access and manage product and service details. This new platform is a long-awaited replacement for the Schedule Input Program.

“The FCP will help contractors keep their catalogs current, compliant, and competitive,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “This new application promotes a strong federal marketplace for our customers and is a huge improvement for our industry partners.”

The FCP reduces data entry needs and improves data integrity by integrating with GSA contract writing systems. This ensures GSA Advantage! receives timely updates to catalog information for customers making purchasing decisions. The FCP also automatically provides a new Compliance & Pricing Report directly to contractors, promoting the development of competitive and compliant catalogs.

The FCP has modern features designed to make it easier for contractors to develop and maintain high quality catalogs, such as:

Automated data validation checks.

A central hub to review all catalog actions and statuses.

Access to catalog history.

GSA started the FCP pilot with contractors holding the Office Supplies 4th Generation Special Item Number. The agency anticipates onboarding additional MAS product catalog contractors starting October 2023 and will continue in phases until all vendors are using the FCP.

Industry partners looking to learn more should visit the GSA Catalog Management Interact page.

