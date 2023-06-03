75.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 2, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

NGA Awards $947M IDIQ for Acquisition, Financial and Strategic Business Support

Activities under the CLOVER contract include services supporting programs and projects of significant scope and influence across the NGA enterprise.

By Homeland Security Today
(NGA)

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awarded a new $947 million contract designed to provide support to NGA’s total lifecycle acquisition management, strategic financial management and strategic business management activities.

The five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract will compete eight task orders across the five selected vendors: Credence Dynamo Solutions, Compass Incorporated, Exacta Solutions, Innovate Now and Logic Gate. These vendors were competitively selected among a diverse pool of companies.

Activities under the CLOVER contract include services supporting programs and projects of significant scope and influence across the NGA enterprise, such as: support to the military services and international partnerships; development and implementation of geospatial intelligence policy and guidance; defining, researching and delivering future GEOINT capabilities; and daily GEOINT operations and asset oversight. CLOVER contract activities will also support oversight of resource management and business services, in addition to the institution of agile processes to establish interoperability and standardization of capabilities.

Read more at NGA

Previous articleCoast Guard Urges Preparedness for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Next articleSBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings June 7-8
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals