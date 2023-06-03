NGA Awards $947M IDIQ for Acquisition, Financial and Strategic Business Support

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awarded a new $947 million contract designed to provide support to NGA’s total lifecycle acquisition management, strategic financial management and strategic business management activities.

The five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract will compete eight task orders across the five selected vendors: Credence Dynamo Solutions, Compass Incorporated, Exacta Solutions, Innovate Now and Logic Gate. These vendors were competitively selected among a diverse pool of companies.

Activities under the CLOVER contract include services supporting programs and projects of significant scope and influence across the NGA enterprise, such as: support to the military services and international partnerships; development and implementation of geospatial intelligence policy and guidance; defining, researching and delivering future GEOINT capabilities; and daily GEOINT operations and asset oversight. CLOVER contract activities will also support oversight of resource management and business services, in addition to the institution of agile processes to establish interoperability and standardization of capabilities.

