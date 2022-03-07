77.1 F
Nicole Williams Joins Dignari

By Homeland Security Today
Nicole Williams (LinkedIn)

Biometrics marketing specialist Nicole Williams has joined Dignari as a Director.

Formerly Director of Strategic Marketing, Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales, Williams has almost 20 years of marketing, strategy, and demand generation experience. 

She specializes in next generation biometric travel utilizing various modalities and how they will revolutionize the current passenger experience. Williams has frequently served on panels to discuss the biometrics market and future trends.

Of her new role at Dignari, Williams says she is “looking forward to continuing to work on implementing next generation seamless travel and biometrics with this amazing group”.

