NIJ Seeks Proposals to Study School Violence and Prevention Efforts

With this solicitation, NIJ seeks proposals for rigorous research and evaluation projects to:

1) study the root causes and consequences of school violence and

2) examine the impact and effectiveness of awards made under the STOP School Violence Act purpose areas.

Applications will be submitted in a two-step process, each with its own deadline:

Submit an SF-424 and an SF-LLL in Grants.gov .

Step 1, Grants.gov, Deadline: April 25, 2022, 11:59 pm Eastern

. Submit the full application including attachments in JustGrants .

Step 2, Application JustGrants, Deadline: May 9, 2022, 8:59 pm Eastern

APPLY NOW

Applicants must register with Grants.gov and register with JustGrants prior to submitting an application.