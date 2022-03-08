NIJ Seeks Proposals to Study School Violence and Prevention Efforts

With this solicitation, NIJ seeks proposals for rigorous research and evaluation projects to:
1) study the root causes and consequences of school violence and
2) examine the impact and effectiveness of awards made under the STOP School Violence Act purpose areas.
Applications will be submitted in a two-step process, each with its own deadline:
- Submit an SF-424 and an SF-LLL in Grants.gov.
Step 1, Grants.gov, Deadline: April 25, 2022, 11:59 pm Eastern
- Submit the full application including attachments in JustGrants.
Step 2, Application JustGrants, Deadline: May 9, 2022, 8:59 pm Eastern
Applicants must register with Grants.gov and register with JustGrants prior to submitting an application.
This solicitation is competitive; therefore, NIJ staff cannot have individual conversations with prospective applicants. Any questions concerning the solicitation should be submitted to the OJP Response Center: 1-800-851-3420; TTY at 301-240-6310 (for hearing impaired only); or email grants@ncjrs.gov. See also NIJ.ojp.gov’s solicitation FAQ page.
The following application elements MUST be included in the application submission for an application to meet the basic minimum requirements to advance to peer review and receive consideration for funding: Program Narrative, Budget Worksheet and Budget Narrative (web-based form), and Curriculum Vitae/Resumes for Key Personnel. (For purposes of this solicitation, “key personnel” means the principal investigator, and any and all co-principal investigators.) Make sure to also go over the application checklist provided in the solicitation before submitting.