Nishadi Perera Promoted to VP of Critical Path Controls at K2

K2, Inc has announced that Nishadi Perera has been promoted to Vice President of the company’s Critical Path Controls division.

During her 12 years at K2, Nishadi has been a valuable member of the management team and has been indispensable in the rapid growth of the company. Most recently, she was the Director of Consulting Services.

In this role, she successfully spearheaded K2’s efforts on complex, multi-billion-dollar projects and was involved in program planning, process management, scheduling and risk analysis. Additionally, she implemented significant operational improvements. Among her many contributions, Nishadi established quality control guidelines, safety programs and most recently, was a key stakeholder in the development, evolution and integration of K2’s Critical Path Controls and Government Operating Solutions divisions.

As Vice President of Critical Path Controls, she will be responsible for operations, financial oversight, staff utilization and the development and execution of strategies that allow the company to continue to grow and achieve its business goals.