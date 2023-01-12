37.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, January 12, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Nishadi Perera Promoted to VP of Critical Path Controls at K2

By Homeland Security Today
Nishadi Perera (K2)

K2, Inc has announced that Nishadi Perera has been promoted to Vice President of the company’s Critical Path Controls division.

During her 12 years at K2, Nishadi has been a valuable member of the management team and has been indispensable in the rapid growth of the company. Most recently, she was the Director of Consulting Services.

In this role, she successfully spearheaded K2’s efforts on complex, multi-billion-dollar projects and was involved in program planning, process management, scheduling and risk analysis. Additionally, she implemented significant operational improvements. Among her many contributions, Nishadi established quality control guidelines, safety programs and most recently, was a key stakeholder in the development, evolution and integration of K2’s Critical Path Controls and Government Operating Solutions divisions.

As Vice President of Critical Path Controls, she will be responsible for operations, financial oversight, staff utilization and the development and execution of strategies that allow the company to continue to grow and achieve its business goals.

Previous articleBaltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Next articleRwanda Border Security Operation Cracks Down on Crime
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals