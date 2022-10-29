Noblis Announces Senior Appointments

Noblis Inc has named Lisa Gardner as vice president of its Federal Civilian Solutions mission area and a member of the company’s Executive Council. Reporting to the chief executive officer, she will direct strategy, business development (BD) and program execution for the federal civilian government portfolio.

“I congratulate Lisa on her new appointment. She’s already been responsible for driving growth across this portfolio, so she’s truly well positioned to take the lead,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and chief executive officer.

Gardner was previously the business development executive for the Federal Civilian Solutions mission area, where she led efforts in the transportation, space and health sectors.

“I’m honored to take on this role at an exciting time for Noblis,” said Gardner. “I look forward to leading an inspiring and collaborative team to build on the strong capabilities we offer to civilian agencies.”

Gardner has extensive experience collaborating with federal civilian government teams in the health, space, homeland security, and financial domains to support high-performance computing, agile software development, enterprise program management and scientific-driven IT solutions. Before joining Noblis, she was the senior director of BD and strategy activities for Health and Human Services at Leidos. She has a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Master of Management of Information Technology from the University of Virginia.

Noblis has also appointed Matt Salter as chief growth officer (CGO). In this newly created role, Salter will report to the chief executive officer and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Council. As CGO, Salter will implement the company’s overall corporate growth strategy including BD, capture, competitive analysis and marketing and branding—with a strategic focus on long-term, inorganic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions and corporate ventures in addition to oversight of organic growth and corporate BD functions.

“Establishing the CGO role is critical to maturing our growth engine and emphasis on long-term strategic growth of the corporation,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ chief executive officer. “And we’re thrilled to elevate Matt to this role. He is a proven leader with a disciplined approach and strong track record delivering exceptional results for our business. We know he’ll continue excel in this new role.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive Noblis’ growth strategy,” said Salter. “For the past 26 years, our teams have solved some of the biggest challenges for our federal customers with a lab-to-mission approach. I’m looking forward to pursuing and investing in initiatives that build on that legacy and enable us to further expand our mission impact today and in the future.”

Salter has held various leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibility throughout his career. He previously served as Noblis’ vice president of BD. Before that, he served as the BD director for the federal civilian solutions Mission Area, where he led the sales and capture management organization and multiple civilian agency accounts. In addition to his business development roles, he has also led technical teams for civilian missions to advance IT modernization efforts in cloud, high-performance computing, enterprise information management and risk-based decision making.

Salter earned a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and holds numerous certifications including Project Management Professional and Agile Certified Practitioner.

Earlier in October, Noblis named Jennifer Oliver as its vice president for Business Administration, taking over from Rick DuBois, who is retiring after nearly two decades with the company. Oliver has been a member of Noblis’ Executive Council since January 2022. Since joining Noblis in 2019, Oliver has served as the company’s corporate director for Contracts & Procurement and has led critical efforts in the company’s acquisition and integration of Noblis MSD.

Before joining Noblis, Oliver was director of Corporate Contracts at Booz Allen Hamilton where she managed diverse functions within the contracting organization, including the Enterprise and GWAC Contracts team, the Organizational Conflicts of Interest and Regulatory Change Management team and the Contracts Risk Management function. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park.

On October 12, Amr ElSawy left his role as Noblis president and CEO, as part of the company’s planned succession process. Mile Corrigan, formerly senior vice president of Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions, is the company’s new president and CEO.

