Nominations Open for INSA’s 2026 John W. Warner Homeland Security Award

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) is calling for nominations for its 2026 John W. Warner Homeland Security Award, highlighting early- and mid-career professionals who are making a meaningful impact in the homeland security community.

The award recognizes standout intelligence analysts, law enforcement officers, and first responders from federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial agencies at the GS-13 level or equivalent. INSA says the goal is to shine a spotlight on individuals whose contributions strengthen homeland security at a time when threats continue to evolve.

This award is one of six honors included in INSA’s Charlie Allen Achievement Awards program. Created in 2010, the awards celebrate exceptional emerging professionals across intelligence, homeland, and national security fields, along with the mentors who shaped their careers.

The nomination deadline has been extended, with submissions now due by close of business on Friday, November 21. INSA is encouraging agencies, colleagues, and community partners to nominate deserving professionals and help ensure their work gets the recognition it merits.

For those looking to elevate an up-and-coming leader in homeland security, the John W. Warner Award offers a national platform to do just that.

Read more and nominate for the John W. Warner Homeland Security Award here.