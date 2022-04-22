Northrop Grumman Australia and IntelliDesign Partner for Sovereign Secure Communication Capability

Northrop Grumman Australia has entered into an agreement with Australian electronics engineering company IntelliDesign for hardware design services and contract manufacturing of Secure Communications Solution (SCS) devices.

Northrop Grumman Australia’s sovereign SCS-200 capability provides simple, secure network access for deployed teams and individuals, supporting customers such as the Department of Defence and Department of Home Affairs.

“Our agreement with IntelliDesign will help ensure Northrop Grumman Australia is able to deliver sovereign, resilient and secure communications capabilities to support Defence and Commonwealth agencies,” said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. “Our partnership also creates additional benefits for local small to medium businesses in IntelliDesign’s already established supply chain to become part of Australia’s defense industry and to grow our nation’s sovereign industrial capability.”

The agreement supports IntelliDesign’s engagement on future projects across the business. It also incorporates new Commonwealth of Australia requirements and expands on supply chain governance and assurance in areas such as cybersecurity.

“We are immensely proud to be supporting Northrop Grumman with the manufacturing of the SCS-200, a leading-edge communication device. This partnership forms part of our long-term strategy to be Northrop Grumman’s electronic design and manufacturing partner of choice in the development of future communication devices,” said Matt Bromwich, CEO of IntelliDesign.

Northrop Grumman Australia is also offering IntelliDesign certification accreditation resources and recommendations around protecting their systems and infrastructure from cyber threats. This support will result in improved supply chain assurance for Northrop Grumman Australia and its customers, as well as protect the whole of the IntelliDesign business for the benefit of all their customers.

The new SCS-200s, manufactured at IntelliDesign’s plant in Seventeen Mile Rocks, Queensland, are scheduled to roll off the production line in 2023 to be employed in several applications across the Australian government.

