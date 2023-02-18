Now Available: Org and User Management and Assignment Management Configurations Webinar Slides and Recording

For any National Background Investigation Services Industry Users that were not able to attend or would like to refresh or review, recordings and slide decks from the live Org and User Management and Assignment Management Configurations webinars that took place in December 2022/January 2023 are now available on the NBIS Training Site: https://nbistraining.countermeasures.com/. Once logged into the site, navigate to the “Industry Onboarding Resources” section and click “View Materials” to access the aforementioned webinar resources as well as other available webinar recordings.

Be aware that the recordings and slides have not yet migrated to the Security Training, Education, and Professional Portal (STEPP) and ServiceNow. In the interim, Industry users will want to access these on the NBIS Training Site.

Note: Internal DOD users may not be able to access the Industry page on the NBIS Training Site due to firewall limitations.

If you have questions, please email the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team at the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team mailbox: dcsa.meade.nbis.mbx.nbis-industry-onboarding-team@mail.mil.

