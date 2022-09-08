Octo Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Help Federal Agencies Deploy AI Computing

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Octo has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network to deliver on its high-profile artificial intelligence (AI) projects for the Federal Government. NVIDIA will help develop and support AI-enabled services and experiences for Octo and its customers. Octo’s Reston, Virginia-based oLabs™ innovation hub will be powered by NVIDIA products and resources.

“In order to provide our customers with the latest AI computational technologies, it’s important to have not only the technology that NVIDIA offers but access to its world-class technical expertise,” said Rob Albritton, Octo’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence. “The massive computing power available through oLabs and this new collaboration with NVIDIA enable us to train and deploy ML solutions faster.”

“Accelerated computing is advancing science and services through applications that help make countries safer and more connected,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, Octo and its oLabs innovation center will be able to improve support for government agencies during natural disasters and strengthen cybersecurity using AI.”

