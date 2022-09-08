74.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 8, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Octo Joins NVIDIA Partner Network to Help Federal Agencies Deploy AI Computing

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Octo has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network to deliver on its high-profile artificial intelligence (AI) projects for the Federal Government. NVIDIA will help develop and support AI-enabled services and experiences for Octo and its customers. Octo’s Reston, Virginia-based oLabs™ innovation hub will be powered by NVIDIA products and resources.

“In order to provide our customers with the latest AI computational technologies, it’s important to have not only the technology that NVIDIA offers but access to its world-class technical expertise,” said Rob Albritton, Octo’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence. “The massive computing power available through oLabs and this new collaboration with NVIDIA enable us to train and deploy ML solutions faster.”

“Accelerated computing is advancing science and services through applications that help make countries safer and more connected,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, Octo and its oLabs innovation center will be able to improve support for government agencies during natural disasters and strengthen cybersecurity using AI.”

Read more at Octo

Previous articleManTech Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Carlyle
Next articleBlueHalo Announces Trip Ferguson as Chief Operating Officer
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals