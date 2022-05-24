61.4 F
Octo Wins Spot on Artificial Intelligence BPA

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology and Services Coalition member, Octo has been awarded a spot on the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) five-year, $249 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The multi-award contract supports the JAIC’s T&E team which is responsible for developing DoD-wide artificial intelligence (AI) testing and evaluation processes, tools, and standards.

Under the BPA, Octo will provide test technology and tools for a variety of AI applications and develop T&E capabilities to support the DoD’s full spectrum of emerging AI technologies to include machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and neural networks. Octo will also test and evaluate existing technologies in support of mission objectives.

The JAIC focuses on broad enablement and implementation of AI capabilities within the DoD, supporting its defense customers by providing the infrastructure, tools, and technical expertise for users to successfully build and deploy mission-enabling AI projects. 

