OnSolve and Babel Street Partner to Provide Crisis Risk Data Across Numerous Languages

By Homeland Security Today

OnSolve, a critical event management specialist that enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, has announced its partnership with Babel Street.

With the partnership, Babel Street’s enriched publicly available data and linguistics technology will integrate into the OnSolve Platform, providing organizations with risk intelligence from sources gathered in the most common languages around the globe. Together, both companies will leverage AI to provide customers with a contextualized view of global risks, captured in multiple languages, filtered for relevancy and translated into English.

Babel Street will also integrate OnSolve’s risk intelligence into the Babel Street Insights Platform. With precise geospatial awareness and the ability to rank risks by severity and correlate them to assets, Babel Street customers will have access to a comprehensive, precise view of known and unknown physical threats and vulnerabilities, including geopolitical risk, supplier viability, extreme weather, power outages, loss prevention and more.

In April, OnSolve released its annual 2023 OnSolve Global Risk Impact Report, which found significant increases in three rising threats globally in 2022: infrastructure and technology failures (+688%), transportation accidents (+211%) and extreme weather (+72%).

Babel Street is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

