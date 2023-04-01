64.1 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 1, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

OSI Systems Receives Baggage Screening and Vehicle Inspection Contracts from Portugal and Mexico

By Homeland Security Today

OSI Systems, Inc. has received an order for approximately $20 million from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system. 

The units are expected to be installed at various airports throughout Portugal to screen passengers’ hold (checked) baggage, and OSI Systems has been engaged to provide ongoing maintenance, service, and support for these installations.

The RTT employs a proprietary stationary gantry approach to provide high resolution 3-D imaging. The RTT 110 has met the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirements and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

The baggage screening award followed OSI Systems’ March 20 announcement that it had been awarded a contract valued at approximately $600 million from Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) for cargo and vehicle inspection systems and related services. Under the terms of this award, OSI Systems is expected to provide a range of inspection systems, including the Eagle high energy and low energy cargo inspection portals, the Carview vehicle inspection system, and the Certscan multi-site integration platform, to inspect trucks, buses, and cars at several Mexican customs border checkpoints at the country’s northern and southern borders. The company also expects to support the civil works, training, and follow-on maintenance.

Read more at OSI Systems

 

Previous articleTSA Begins Installation of Checkpoint CT Screening Technology at Lubbock and Spoke Airports
Next articleSAIC Taps Barbara Graham as SVP of Navy Business Unit
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals