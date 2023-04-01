OSI Systems Receives Baggage Screening and Vehicle Inspection Contracts from Portugal and Mexico

OSI Systems, Inc. has received an order for approximately $20 million from ANA Aeroportos de Portugal to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system.

The units are expected to be installed at various airports throughout Portugal to screen passengers’ hold (checked) baggage, and OSI Systems has been engaged to provide ongoing maintenance, service, and support for these installations.

The RTT employs a proprietary stationary gantry approach to provide high resolution 3-D imaging. The RTT 110 has met the European Civil Aviation Conference’s (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirements and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

The baggage screening award followed OSI Systems’ March 20 announcement that it had been awarded a contract valued at approximately $600 million from Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA) for cargo and vehicle inspection systems and related services. Under the terms of this award, OSI Systems is expected to provide a range of inspection systems, including the Eagle high energy and low energy cargo inspection portals, the Carview vehicle inspection system, and the Certscan multi-site integration platform, to inspect trucks, buses, and cars at several Mexican customs border checkpoints at the country’s northern and southern borders. The company also expects to support the civil works, training, and follow-on maintenance.

