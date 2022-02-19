27.3 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

PAE Announces Completion of Acquisition by Amentum

By Homeland Security Today
PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer (PAE)

PAE Incorporated has announced the completion of its acquisition by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for approximately $1.9 billion in cash, including the assumption of debt and certain fees. The merger was previously announced on October 25, 2021, and PAE’s stockholders approved the merger at a special meeting of stockholders held on February 10, 2022.

As a result of the merger, PAE common stock and warrants have ceased trading on, and will be delisted from, the Nasdaq stock exchange. Upon completion of the merger, PAE stockholders became entitled to receive $10.05 in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes, for each share of PAE common stock they own.

As provided in the Form 8-K filed by PAE with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2022, upon the closing of the merger, each warrant exercisable for shares of PAE common stock outstanding immediately prior to the closing was adjusted as described in the Notice to Holders of Company Warrants (available as Exhibit 99.3 to such Form 8-K).

Read more at PAE

Previous articleUSCIS Urges Eligible Applicants to Switch Employment-Based Categories
Next articleInternational Hit Against Brazilian Narcos Shipping Bolivian Cocaine to the EU
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.