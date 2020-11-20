PAE Completes Acquisition of CENTRA Technology

PAE, a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of CENTRA Technology, Inc. The transaction brings new, value-added service and technology offerings to PAE’s portfolio, including intelligence analysis, communication systems integration and research and development services.

“The acquisition of CENTRA expands PAE’s addressable market into new, attractive mission-critical business areas, opening up important higher growth and margin market areas for the worldwide PAE enterprise,” PAE President and CEO John Heller said. “The combination of PAE’s and CENTRA’s capabilities and experience will position PAE to bid a significantly expanded pipeline of opportunities that were previously not actionable to PAE prior to the acquisition. In addition, through the combination with CENTRA, PAE adds uniquely qualified employees to our global workforce with subject matter expertise across a broad range of critical national security issues.”

This transaction brings together complementary capabilities and customer relationships, as well as an attractive IDIQ contract portfolio, to help accelerate PAE’s long-term growth strategy. The acquisition strengthens PAE’s intelligence, defense and national and homeland security businesses in areas of high priority for the U.S. federal government.

