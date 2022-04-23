54 F
Palo Alto Networks Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for IoT Security Solution

By Homeland Security Today

Palo Alto’s IoT Security solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization. The company’s sponsoring agency is the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

U.S. federal agencies are increasingly focused on adopting a Zero Trust architecture to ensure their IoT devices meet federal security compliance requirements. With this authorization, Palo Alto Networks IoT Security can help federal agencies protect their unmanaged IoT devices with ML-powered visibility, threat prevention and Zero Trust enforcement with a single platform.

Digital transformation across all industries is driving massive growth in the use of IoT devices. Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 IoT Threat Report found that 30% of all devices on enterprise networks fall in the IoT category.

Unfortunately, IoT devices and their inherent vulnerabilities are often overlooked, which can lead to enterprise-wide exposure to unseen cyber risk. Federal officials have adopted several provisions in recent years to increase overall protection and awareness of IoT device security vulnerabilities, including the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) IoT Device Cybersecurity Guidance for the Federal Government.

The IoT Security solution’s Moderate Authorization extends the offerings Palo Alto Networks provides its U.S. government customers. 

