Paolo Dal Cin Named as Global Head of Accenture Security

Paolo Dal Cin has been named as the global head of Accenture Security, effective May 1, 2022. Dal Cin is also joining Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

Dal Cin joined Accenture in 2003 and most recently led the Security business in Europe. Previously, he led and built Accenture’s cybersecurity business in Italy, central Europe, Greece, Latin America and the Middle East.

“Paolo is an outstanding, well-regarded cybersecurity leader who has helped some of the largest organizations in the world create a secure and trusted environment for their partners and customers,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive — Technology and chief technology officer at Accenture. “He brings strong leadership, global industry experience and a successful track record of driving business growth that will further strengthen our ability to scale our Security capabilities to the next level.”

Dal Cin also brings more than 20 years of experience working with clients across multiple industries such as telecommunications, media, financial services, utilities and the public sector. He specializes in cybersecurity strategy, business resilience, cyber defense, cloud protection, incident response and managed security services.

“Cybersecurity is too often viewed as a technology problem and not aligned to business priorities. I am excited to lead a talented group of professionals, committed to reshaping the conversation with C-suite leaders to help build a more cyber-resilient business that embeds security across the entire organization,” said Paolo Dal Cin. “With our unmatched end-to-end capabilities, specialized managed services and industry knowledge, we work as one team bringing together the right technology and talent to help organizations define and execute a better cybersecurity strategy for today and tomorrow.”

