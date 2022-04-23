54 F
Parsons Moves Forward with Directed Energy System for Maritime Interdiction

By Homeland Security Today
(Parsons)

Polaris Alpha® Advanced Systems, a Parsons Corporation company, has successfully completed the critical design review for a microwave directed energy system for maritime interdiction. The system is now ready for integration of the full prototype and will complete an operational utility assessment aboard an operational interdiction platform before full operations.

The company designed, and is developing, a mission-built system that uses high-power microwaves to acquire, target, track, and disable identified adversary systems. Work is being conducted on a five-year, $11.6 million single-award other transaction authority contract by the Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium for an integrated, sensor cued high-power microwave directed energy system that safely disables non-compliant small boats during maritime missions with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

James Lackey, senior vice president integration and production, mission solutions sector for Parsons, said the system is purpose-designed to deliver enhanced directed energy capabilities in harsh above deck environments that are routine for interdiction vessels.

Read more at Parsons

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

