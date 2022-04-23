Parsons Moves Forward with Directed Energy System for Maritime Interdiction

Polaris Alpha® Advanced Systems, a Parsons Corporation company, has successfully completed the critical design review for a microwave directed energy system for maritime interdiction. The system is now ready for integration of the full prototype and will complete an operational utility assessment aboard an operational interdiction platform before full operations.

The company designed, and is developing, a mission-built system that uses high-power microwaves to acquire, target, track, and disable identified adversary systems. Work is being conducted on a five-year, $11.6 million single-award other transaction authority contract by the Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium for an integrated, sensor cued high-power microwave directed energy system that safely disables non-compliant small boats during maritime missions with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

James Lackey, senior vice president integration and production, mission solutions sector for Parsons, said the system is purpose-designed to deliver enhanced directed energy capabilities in harsh above deck environments that are routine for interdiction vessels.

