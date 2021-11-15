39.9 F
Monday, November 15, 2021
Parsons to Help U.S. Army’s Environmental Cleanup Efforts

(U.S. Army Environmental Command)

Parsons Corporation has announced the award of a potential five-year, $49 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity multiple award task order contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District.

Under the terms of the contract, Parsons will apply its expertise, including advanced geophysical classification services, on behalf of USACE to investigate and remediate contamination at Military Munitions Response Program and Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste sites.

“We stand ready to provide the tools, technology, and expertise to support the US Army Corps of Engineers in their continued efforts to clean up contamination across the country,” said Jon Moretta, President, Engineered Systems, for Parsons. “Our teams have supported USACE’s environmental efforts for nearly 30 years and look forward to serving the Sacramento District in this quest.”

The award will support a wide range of environmental services at Formerly Used Defense Sites located primarily in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Read more at Parsons

