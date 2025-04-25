Partner Forces, a trusted name in national security and risk management, has once again earned a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has received this recognition.

The award, presented as part of the 23rd Annual Stevie® Awards program, celebrates standout performance in U.S. business. With more than 3,600 nominations submitted in 2025 alone, competition was fierce across categories spanning innovation, growth, and impact.

A member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), Partner Forces, LLC is a mission-driven management consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients. The company specializes in risk and resilience, data analytics, management consulting, and mission support, helping partners navigate today’s complex threat landscape and strengthen critical infrastructure.

The Stevie® Awards were established in 2002 to recognize the accomplishments of businesses and professionals worldwide. Since then, the awards have grown into one of the most coveted honors in the global business community, spotlighting organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership, creativity, and performance.