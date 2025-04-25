67.1 F
Partner Forces Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year – Second Year in a Row

By Matt Seldon

Partner Forces, a trusted name in national security and risk management, has once again earned a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has received this recognition.

The award, presented as part of the 23rd Annual Stevie® Awards program, celebrates standout performance in U.S. business. With more than 3,600 nominations submitted in 2025 alone, competition was fierce across categories spanning innovation, growth, and impact.

“Big news! For the second year in a row, Partner Forces is a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Company of the Year in the Business & Professional Services category!” the company shared in a LinkedIn post. “We are honored to be recognized in the 23rd Annual The Stevie® Awards—a top-tier celebration of U.S. business excellence, with more than 3,600 nominations in 2025 alone. Cheers to our team for driving impact, innovation, and resilience every day. And congratulations to all of this year’s winners!”

A member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), Partner Forces, LLC is a mission-driven management consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients. The company specializes in risk and resilience, data analytics, management consulting, and mission support, helping partners navigate today’s complex threat landscape and strengthen critical infrastructure.

The Stevie® Awards were established in 2002 to recognize the accomplishments of businesses and professionals worldwide. Since then, the awards have grown into one of the most coveted honors in the global business community, spotlighting organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership, creativity, and performance.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

